Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Fraud probe into SNP shows the need to split Lord Advocate role.

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Willie Rennie MSP has today said that the launch of a fraud probe into SNP donations shows the need for an independent Director of Public Prosecutions, separate from the Lord Advocate’s role as the Scottish Government’s chief law officer. 

Last week Police Scotland confirmed that it launched a fraud investigation after a series of complaints over donations made to the SNP. 

Under the present system, the newly appointed Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain is both the Scottish Government’s senior law officer and the head of the Crown Office, Scotland’s prosecution service. 

Mr Rennie said: 

“It has been clear for some time that the role of Lord Advocate needs split to end the apparent conflicts of interest. 

“Only Peter Murrell knows what the police probe will uncover but it is a bad look for decisions over prosecutions to be taken by the same person who is responsible for giving the First Minister her legal advice. 

“Dorothy Bain is a figure of the utmost integrity but I am sure that she recognises that this is not an ideal situation for anyone to be put in. 

“In the later days of the last parliament, the conflict of interest between the duties of the Lord Advocate fell into sharp focus. The police probe into the SNP has brought it to the fore once more. 

“An independent Director of Public Prosecutions to run the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service could ease the pressure and reassure the public that there is no conflict between these two roles. 

“This reform is in the hands of the First Minister. She should act now to make it happen.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies