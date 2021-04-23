Four CalMac vessels break down in three weeks

Responding to reports that four vessels on the CalMac ferry network have broken down in the space of three weeks, lead candidate for Highlands and Islands Alan Reid said:

"Scotland's ferry network is stuck in the past. Island and peninsula communities have been let down time and time again by SNP ministers who make big promises, stick around for a photo opportunity then vanish into the distance.

"That's no way to treat what are lifeline links for many people. The incompetence of SNP ministers in Edinburgh is like a lead weight holding back communities.

"Local authorities and transport campaigners have long been calling for an overhaul of how our ferry network is handled and I can understand their frustration at being ignored. As we recover from the pandemic it's time to get Scotland's ferry network ship shape."

