FM statement must deliver cash in a rush

Speaking ahead of the First Minister’s Covid statement on Tuesday afternoon, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“The FM should set out in tomorrow’s statement where the new money is going and get it out the door as quickly as possible. Restaurants and pubs can barely pick up the phone without getting another cancellation. Meanwhile there are many events firms who want to take decisions based on public health advice but cannot afford to cancel.

“The government needs to learn from earlier rounds of financial support where the consistent feedback from business was that it took too long for government cash to arrive.

“If it turns out that the Conservatives are pulling a fast one and there is no new money then they will be punished by public opinion if it turns out down the line that they weren’t being straight on such an important issue.”