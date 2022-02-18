Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

FM’s statement must expand care for long Covid sufferers

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today challenged the First Minister to use her statement to the Scottish Parliament to set out what will be done to help the 100,000 Scots with long Covid.

A parliamentary question from Mr Cole-Hamilton answered by the Health Secretary revealed that despite 100,000 Scots being diagnosed with long Covid, there have been just 1,157 referrals made to the support service offered by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. Despite this, the First Minister told Parliament: “there is no need to intervene”.

After Mr Cole-Hamilton raised the issue in Parliament, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland said:

“Our Long Covid Support Service is there to help people living with the most common symptoms, but as it stands GPs can’t refer to the service automatically… It’s a missed opportunity to create the wraparound service people with long Covid say the need – and we’re appealing for the Cabinet Secretary to help make urgent improvements.”

Speaking ahead of the statement, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Fewer than 1% of sufferers have been referred to the long Covid support service offered by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, since it was announced by the First Minister a year ago. 

“This is the principal government-funded service to help people with this debilitating condition.

“On Thursday the FM told me there was no need for her to intervene but Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland are pleading for the government to do things differently.

“The charity want to see the First Minister ensure that automatic referrals are put in place across the county so that sufferers don’t miss out. She should use her statement to announce those changes.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Help Aberdeenshire East Liberal Democrats

Help Aberdeenshire East Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies