FM needs to come up with answers on quarantine and test and protect

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today pressed the First Minister over whether the test and protect system is failing and whether quarantine failures had let to recent outbreaks.

Speaking after First Minister’s questions, Mr Rennie said:

“Infection rates in the West of Scotland are higher than most of England and countries like Greece and Portugal – for which we have just imposed quarantine measures.

“Test and Protect was supposed to drive the virus out before it spread but the First Minister is unable to say why this has not happened.

“Likewise, last week I asked the Justice Secretary why the quarantine spot checks had lost 700 people. But neither he nor the First Minister seem to know.

“The public needs to know that the right measures are in place to prevent the virus from spreading."