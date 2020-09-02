Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

FM needs to come up with answers on quarantine and test and protect

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today pressed the First Minister over whether the test and protect system is failing and whether quarantine failures had let to recent outbreaks.

Speaking after First Minister’s questions, Mr Rennie said:

“Infection rates in the West of Scotland are higher than most of England and countries like Greece and Portugal – for which we have just imposed quarantine measures.

“Test and Protect was supposed to drive the virus out before it spread but the First Minister is unable to say why this has not happened.

“Likewise, last week I asked the Justice Secretary why the quarantine spot checks had lost 700 people. But neither he nor the First Minister seem to know.

“The public needs to know that the right measures are in place to prevent the virus from spreading."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies