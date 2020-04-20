Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

FM must say when testing capacity will be ready for contact tracing

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to outline when it will have sufficient testing capacity to restart contact tracing on the scale that we may need to exit the lockdown.  He has also asked for a detailed plan of the steps that are being taken to get us ready.

Mr Rennie said:

“I am not asking the First Minister to reveal exactly when we will exit lockdown but I think it is reasonable to ask when there will be sufficient capacity to conduct effective contact tracing that may be part of the exit strategy.

“Contact tracing has a significant role to play in tracking the spread of coronavirus and ensuring a rapid response. We've seen it work effectively abroad, from Germany to South Korea.

“When we get to a state when restrictions are starting to be lifted, the ability to test, trace and isolate cases could become incredibly important if we are the prevent a second wave of infections immediately breaking out.

“I fully accept that she must be guided by the science and by her medical experts on this. However, I believe it is important that she spells out when there will be sufficient capacity on testing and a detailed plan on how that capacity is to be increased. 

“It may be that test, trace and isolate will be important so we need to know whether we will have the capacity we will need to make it happen.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies