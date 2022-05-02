FM must publish legal advice and ditch referendum threat

Responding to the First Minister's GMS interview in which she refused to confirm that Scottish Government would publish legal advice on holding another referendum to break up the UK, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Based on past form, I half expected the First Minister to say that all the relevant documents had mysteriously vanished.

"The Information Commissioner was clear that the government needed to publish. I think the public would be appalled if the government were wasting taxpayers' money pressing ahead with their plans if there was legal advice suggesting they didn't have a leg to stand on.

On the First Minister's 2023 timescale for a referendum, he added:

"The First Minister is deluded if she thinks there is going to be a referendum next year. After two years of the pandemic and in the midst of the biggest hit to living standards since the fifties she should be focusing on putting money in people's pockets and fixing local services.

"Given the appalling job her councillors have done of running Edinburgh and Glasgow, no wonder she wants to talk about anything else."