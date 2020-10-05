Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

FM concedes parent-baby group limits were too restrictive

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that the government will now increase the maximum number of adults who can attend parent and baby groups from 5 to 10 adults, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: 

“I’m glad the First Minister has conceded the rules around parent and baby groups were too restrictive, but there is still an unworkable limit for groups of children over 12 months old - I’d urge her to go further.

“Liberal Democrats voiced concern about these strict limits alongside thousands of mums and dads across the country who were worried it would send businesses under. 

“The pandemic is likely to be a feature of our everyday lives for many more months. We need to find safe workable ways of enabling essential health services to operate. 

"These groups are important for children’s development and provide new parents with a valuable source of support.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies