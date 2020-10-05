FM concedes parent-baby group limits were too restrictive

Responding to the news that the government will now increase the maximum number of adults who can attend parent and baby groups from 5 to 10 adults, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“I’m glad the First Minister has conceded the rules around parent and baby groups were too restrictive, but there is still an unworkable limit for groups of children over 12 months old - I’d urge her to go further.

“Liberal Democrats voiced concern about these strict limits alongside thousands of mums and dads across the country who were worried it would send businesses under.

“The pandemic is likely to be a feature of our everyday lives for many more months. We need to find safe workable ways of enabling essential health services to operate.

"These groups are important for children’s development and provide new parents with a valuable source of support.”