Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

FM and Clinical Director pulling in different directions over immunity passports

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for clarification from the Scottish Government over whether it is exploring the prospect of immunity passports, after National Clinical Director Jason Leitch contradicted previous comments from the First Minister. 

At First Minister’s Questions on 3rd December, Nicola Sturgeon told Willie Rennie:  

“It’s not something we plan to do, it’s not something we favour. I would share some of the philosophical and ethical objections to it, but there are also practical issues…  

“We have no plans to introduce immunity passports, just as we have no plans to make vaccination compulsory – although we will strongly encourage maximum take-up of the vaccine…  

“I think perhaps, the starting point is for all of us across the chamber… to make clear it is not something this Parliament is contemplating at all.”  

However, at this morning’s covid committee Jason Leitch said: “I agree it [immunity passports] is an interesting concept, the WHO (World Health Organisation) have begun to look at it… I think we will probably move towards that.” 

Willie Rennie said:  

“As a liberal I am nervous about talk of immunity passports. There are serious privacy concerns as well as ethical dilemmas around excluding entire categories of people from public spaces.  

“When I asked the First Minister about this she told me that this was not something that was being contemplated. But now her National Clinical Director says that he thinks this is on the cards.  

“The public deserve to know whether the government is looking at these measures or not. If their position has changed from December, there needs to be a national public debate about this issue and its profound and widespread implications.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies