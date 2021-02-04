Flu vaccinations cancelled after autumn of chaos

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today said that “an autumn of chaos” is behind Scottish Government plans to cancel the flu vaccinations program for certain groups.

The Scottish Health Secretary confirmed in an answer to parliament this afternoon that groups in Phase 3 (55-59 years) of the season flu vaccination programme will not be invited for vaccination.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The Health Secretary has now confirmed that the flu jab rollout now won't be completed and resources moved elsewhere.

“While it is good news that the flu is at much lower levels than normal winters, we are only in this situation because patients previously had to deal with an autumn of chaos as the first jabs were rolled out. Without these errors, more people would have had this added layer of protection.

“At this point in the process, the Scottish Government are right to put every available resource towards getting covid jabs into arms, but they should also not pretend that their failure to complete the flu rollout is because of anything other than the disorder last year.”

