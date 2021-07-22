Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

First Minister threatening young people with another loss of freedoms

Posted by Media Team

Responding to reports in The Times that NearForm, the developer behind the Protect Scotland contact tracing app is developing a vaccine passport app for the Scottish Government, interim Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"The First Minister and the Health Secretary have both expressed their scepticism about the effectiveness and the ethics of vaccine passports but while they mumble platitudes, their government has ploughed ahead with making this deeply divisive technology a reality.

"It is time for the First Minister to show some leadership and rule out domestic vaccine passports. Rather than threaten young people with a further loss of freedoms after their year in doors, she should be focused on a massive effort to contact all of those who have missed out on their jab.

“Before we take the first step onto the very slippery slope of insisting people show personal medical information before accessing everyday services, ministers should pause and think again."

