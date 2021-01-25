Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

First Minister’s vaccine excuses are wearing thin

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the First Minister’s announcement that 415,402 people have been vaccinated, an increase of just 11,364 compared to Saturday, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The First Minister's excuses on the roll out of the vaccine are wearing very thin.

“People see Scotland slipping further and further behind England on this critical public health initiative.

“It may take longer to vaccinate someone in a care home but that doesn't mean the hundreds of thousands of unused vaccines should be left in storage when GPs could be sticking them in people's arms.

“The question for the First Minister is why are GPs being deprived of the vaccines when they are ready to get on with the job."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies