First Minister’s vaccine excuses are wearing thin

Responding to the First Minister’s announcement that 415,402 people have been vaccinated, an increase of just 11,364 compared to Saturday, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The First Minister's excuses on the roll out of the vaccine are wearing very thin.

“People see Scotland slipping further and further behind England on this critical public health initiative.

“It may take longer to vaccinate someone in a care home but that doesn't mean the hundreds of thousands of unused vaccines should be left in storage when GPs could be sticking them in people's arms.

“The question for the First Minister is why are GPs being deprived of the vaccines when they are ready to get on with the job."