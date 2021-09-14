First Minister running out of experts to misrepresent over vaccine passports

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today pressed the First Minister over calls from experts and events industry leaders to shelve plans for Covid ID cards - experts who the First Minister had previously quoted.

Mr Cole-Hamilton raised the concerns of events industry leader Geoff Ellis, who in a conversation today told Mr Cole-Hamilton:

“The policy of passporting creates many problems for the Scottish economy. Who is excluded? How is it to be regulated? Where is the app? Does it work? Surely we cannot rely on stewards using their personal smart phones to check validity?"

On the future of the scheme he went on to say: “I thought this was all meant to be a 4 nation approach but Scotland now seems to be going alone but there is still time to shelve it but still focus on a vaccination drive.”

Commenting after he confronted the First Minister, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Last week the First Minister leant into the words of Professor Stephen Reicher to justify her Covid ID scheme but he’s actually against it.

"She implied events industry leader, Geoff Ellis supported them too. He does not. In fact he told me today:

“Passporting creates many problems for the Scottish economy”

“I am prepared to support a drive to encourage young people to get the vaccine, but that is different to saying you are going to exclude them if they don’t.”

"The First Minister is running out of experts to quote. It is time she listened to Stephen Reicher, Geoff Ellis and the Scottish Liberal Democrats and dropped Covid ID cards."