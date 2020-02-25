Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

First Minister must explain failure of waiting times improvement plan

Responding to the news that the First Minister’s legally-binding Treatment Time Guarantee law has now been broken 272,293 times, with the 12 week standard only being achieved for 71.9% of patients in the quarter ending 31 December 2019, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"This government has now broken the First Minister’s own legally binding guarantee over 270,000 times causing additional unnecessary pain and distress to patients and their loves ones.

“The Scottish Government has long proven it cannot be trusted to alleviate pressure on the NHS and its waiting times rescue plan has so far been an out-and-out failure with important milestones missed.

“Responsibility for this falls directly on the Health Secretary and the First Minister who personally passed this law. They owe the public an explanation and an update on whether the already dismal plan to stop breaking the law by 2021 is now being pushed back.”

