Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

First Minister indicates self-isolation rules could change for key workers

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie has today pressed the First Minister on the necessary and urgent needed changes on isolation processes for key workers.

Mr Rennie said:

“The three code blacks issued by our hospitals in the last week means long awaited operations have been cancelled.  Other essential services like pharmacies are closed, and bins are not collected. Social care has been impacted too.  It’s in large part because thousands of key workers are self-isolating even though they tested negative. I support the call from a Royal College for a test and release system so these people can return to work.”

In response the First Minister indicated that such a system was being tested and could be brought in ahead of the relaxation of self-isolation for those who have been double vaccinated and have a negative PCR test.

Responding to the indication Willie Rennie said:

“The situation is urgent now so my concern is that the First Minister is taking too long.  If people test negative and have been double vaccinated, as most health and social care workers have, then it would be appropriate to consider a return to work for them.  People are desperate for treatment and care so the damage of cancelled operations and services is considerable.”

ENDS

 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies