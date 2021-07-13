First Minister indicates self-isolation rules could change for key workers

Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie has today pressed the First Minister on the necessary and urgent needed changes on isolation processes for key workers.

Mr Rennie said:

“The three code blacks issued by our hospitals in the last week means long awaited operations have been cancelled. Other essential services like pharmacies are closed, and bins are not collected. Social care has been impacted too. It’s in large part because thousands of key workers are self-isolating even though they tested negative. I support the call from a Royal College for a test and release system so these people can return to work.”

In response the First Minister indicated that such a system was being tested and could be brought in ahead of the relaxation of self-isolation for those who have been double vaccinated and have a negative PCR test.

Responding to the indication Willie Rennie said:

“The situation is urgent now so my concern is that the First Minister is taking too long. If people test negative and have been double vaccinated, as most health and social care workers have, then it would be appropriate to consider a return to work for them. People are desperate for treatment and care so the damage of cancelled operations and services is considerable.”

