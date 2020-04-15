Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Finance Secretary was right to change package

Commenting on the Scottish Government's new proposals on business relief which will see £25,000 given to the first business property, and subsequent premises given 75% of that as well as more money for the self-employed, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The measures to support Scottish business have been introduced at a fast rate so it is little surprise that the Scottish Government have made some mistakes. Businesses with multiple premises were being left behind and the consequences could have had a significant economic impact and lost jobs.  It was right for the Finance Secretary to change her plans. 

“The challenge now is to work in partnership with the UK Government to address the other groups that have been left out including those who work from home, those paid by dividends and those with multiple employers. 

“I have my regular call with the Finance Secretary later this week at which I will be raising these issues and looking for further changes.”

