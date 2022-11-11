Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Finance committee should reject government care plans written on the back of a fag packet

Responding to this morning’s finance committee meeting in which social care minister Kevin Stewart refused to pause the progress of the legislation despite not being able to say how much it would cost, and comments from former SNP Health Secretary Alex Neil in which he said that legislation “should be scrapped as its nonsensical and doesn’t address the urgent changes needed”, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“The Scottish Government want to set up a billion-pound bureaucracy and squeeze out local control of care services but they are totally adrift on both the detail and the costs.

“SNP figures past and present are getting cold feet about this legislation. Parliament should not be signing blank cheques for bad bills.

“What the social care sector needs is urgent measures to boost the pay and conditions of staff. The finance committee should reject the back of a fag packet calculations being put forward by the government and send them home to think again.”

