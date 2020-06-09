Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Ferries agency attempted to cow witness with legal action threats

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Mike Rumbles MSP has today called for the government to condemn the actions of CMAL after the agency attempted to use legal measures to get a parliamentary committee witness to withdraw claims that the award of a ferry contract to the Fergusons shipyard was down to incompetence, vested interests or corruption.

Expert witness Roy Pederson initially withdrew his comments under threat of legal action in a letter to the committee on 27 March. However, after receiving reassurances from the committee that his comments were protected by parliamentary privilege, he asked for his comments to be reinstated.

Mr Rumbles said:

“In over 21 years since I was first elected to the Scottish Parliament, I have never seen a worse case of intimidation and bullying from a government agency attempting to get a committee witness to change his evidence with the threat of an action against him of defamation.

"I call on the Scottish government to condemn this action from CMAL in the strongest possible terms.

“Attempting to interfere with the evidence given by a committee witness is utterly contemptible”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies