Farmers fear SNP policy more than fuel or labour shortages

Commenting on NFU Scotland’s 2023 Intentions Survey in which almost two-thirds of respondents identified future agricultural policy as the most significant threat they face, Scottish Liberal Democrat agriculture spokesperson Clare McLaren said:

"There is deep frustration within the agriculture sector.



"This survey shows that they feel that SNP government agriculture policy is a bigger threat to Scottish farming than rising fuel costs or labour shortages.



"The SNP and Scottish Greens have continually voiced a commitment to delivering a new agriculture policy but so far this is another legislative failure to add to the long list of policies that they have failed to deliver.



"Scottish Liberal Democrats will fight for Scotland's rural communities and ensure that a new support system will deliver economic prosperity, food security and environmental goals."