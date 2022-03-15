Far North stuck with stone age broadband

Responding to the latest update from the Auditor General for Scotland on the progress of the Scottish Government's R100 (Reaching 100%) superfast broadband programme which warns that "after a slow start, by 31 December 2021, around 107,000 premises remain to be connected through the contracts" out of the around 112,000 premises which are expected to be connected, Liberal Democrat Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson and Far North MP Jamie Stone said:

"My constituents are fed up with being lumbered with stone age broadband connections.

"The SNP promised to deliver access to high-speed broadband to every household and business in Scotland by 2021. That promise was junked at the first opportunity.

"A reliable internet connection is an essential part of modern life. It has a major part to play in everything from education to starting a business. Both of our governments need to stop treating the Far North as an afterthought."