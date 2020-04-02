Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Extend free school meals into the holidays demands Rennie

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to ensure children on free school meals will continue to receive vouchers over the Easter holidays. 

The call follows confirmation from the Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, that children in Wales will also be offered free school meals during the break.

Mr Rennie said: 

“Pupils on free school meals are some of the most vulnerable in our society and often rely on schools to provide their meals. With families struggling at this difficult time there is a real concern these children could go hungry. 

"The Liberal Democrats in Wales are leading the way on this issue with Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Minister, Kirsty Williams confirming that children in Wales will also be offered free school meals during the break.

"The Scottish Government should now follow suit and ensure money is available for this to happen right across the whole of the Scotland."

