Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Export figures show importance of both EU and UK markets

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to new export figures for 2019 published today, Scottish Liberal Democrat finance spokesperson John Ferry said:

"The Scottish Government almost seem embarrassed to admit that we export more than £50bn to our friends in the rest of the UK. That's more than we export to every other country combined.

"The Conservative Government's reckless Brexit will cost us enormously in the long run but that is nothing compared to the damage that would be done if the nationalists get their way and Scotland is wrenched out of the UK internal market too.

“The Conservatives and SNP are both trying to put new barriers in the way of our working and trading with our neighbours.

“The lessons of Brexit are the lessons for Scottish secession. Breaking unions makes us poorer. We don’t need more chaos and uncertainty.”

