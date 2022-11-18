Every tax rise and budget cut is down to Conservative incompetence

Responding to today’s budget, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Every single tax rise and spending cut in this budget has come about because of the incompetence of the Conservative party.

“While Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have trashed our economy and handed ammunition to the nationalists, Douglas Ross has been clapping like a seal on the side-lines.

“This Conservative chaos will hammer ordinary people and the services they rely on. They should hang their heads in shame.

“People in Britain need new hope. Scottish Liberal Democrats are ready to play our part in sweeping the Conservatives away and offering new hope for Britain.”