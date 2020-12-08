Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Even before the pandemic almost 40% of care services reported vacancies

Posted by Media Team

Commenting on new figures released by the Care Inspectorate showing that in 2019, 39% of services reported having vacancies, and that half of services with vacancies had problems filling them, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have been warning for years that social care services were underappreciated and overstretched.

"Even before the pandemic struck many care at home services and care homes were struggling to get by. If serious effort had been put in to making sure care homes had the support, staffing and resources they need, perhaps the worst scenes of the pandemic could have been avoided.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to deliver a new settlement that recognises the important role played by care staff both during the pandemic and beyond. Carers' pay and conditions need to dramatically improve to reflect their key worker status."

