Even before the pandemic almost 40% of care services reported vacancies

Commenting on new figures released by the Care Inspectorate showing that in 2019, 39% of services reported having vacancies, and that half of services with vacancies had problems filling them, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have been warning for years that social care services were underappreciated and overstretched.

"Even before the pandemic struck many care at home services and care homes were struggling to get by. If serious effort had been put in to making sure care homes had the support, staffing and resources they need, perhaps the worst scenes of the pandemic could have been avoided.