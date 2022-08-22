Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Emergency budget changes need to tackle bin strikes and cost of living

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called for the Scottish Government’s emergency budget review to deliver more support for the cost of living and local authorities, as strike action by hundreds of GMB and Unite union members in Edinburgh left bins overflowing.

This is the fourth day of Edinburgh's 12-day waste collection strike. The strike will end on 30th August, shortly after the end of the International and Fringe festivals currently taking place throughout Edinburgh.  

Busy areas such as the city’s Grassmarket and streets outside Edinburgh Waverley are some of the worst affected.  

Responding to the strikes, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The effects of the strike are depressingly visible. We are seeing mountains of filth piling up. The blame for these strikes lies entirely in the hands of a SNP/Green Government which has cut £1 billion from local government budgets in recent years and hardly lifted a finger to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“We all know that August is perhaps the most important month in Edinburgh's calendar. This situation risks jeopardising the capital's reputation among festival visitors from across the UK and the world.  

"Refuse workers are being hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis. They need emergency changes to the budget which will properly fund local government and support those in need. The Scottish Government must fund local authorities so that they can afford to give workers a proper pay rise and put an end to this sorry mess.”  

ENDS 

