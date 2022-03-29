Embarrassment for Johnson and Ross as first partygate fines arrive

Responding to the news that the Metropolitan Police have issued 20 fines as part of partygate investigation, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"If Boris Johnson thinks he can get away with partygate by throwing junior staff to the wolves, he is wrong. He told parliament that all rules had been obeyed which we can now see was a blatant lie.

"Women gave birth alone and people said goodbye to their loved ones on video calls because they were obeying the rules.

"These fines make a mockery of Douglas Ross withdrawing his letter of no confidence. He either has to do the hokey cokey and submit a letter again or accept the stain on his reputation that comes with backing the Prime Minister.

"To any reasonable person it's clear that the Prime Minister must resign, or Conservative MPs must sack him."