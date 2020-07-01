Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Education Secretary must put plan in place for testing and tracing in schools

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP has today called on the Education Secretary to set out what measures will be taken to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 spreading in schools and to reassure teachers about what will happen if there is a confirmed or probable case.

Ms Wishart said:

“I have been approached by a number of teachers anxious to know what precautions will be taken to ensure that schools are a safe place to work.

“At present the Scottish Government’s guidance says that “schools should contact their local health protection teams for advice if they have two or more cases”. This is far too vague.

“In New Zealand, if a school or early learning service has a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19, they must close for 72 hours to allow contact tracing, and then potentially for a further 14 days. Teachers need reassurance that an equivalent plan will be developed and put in place so that outbreaks can be effectively contained.

"If a pupil is asked by a tracer to isolate at home, what measures and precautions would that trigger at their school? Might you get whole-school precautionary closures to catch outbreaks early? We are also still waiting on the Education Secretary to confirm what the approach will be for teachers and pupils who are shielding.

“Pupils, parents, teachers and other school staff need reassurance that proper precautions will be taken and that there will be a process ready to be triggered. That's how to catch cases early, stop them becoming serious outbreaks and avoid our progress being undone.

“There are just seven short weeks before pupils and teachers are expected to return to class. If there is a lesson to be taken from last week's confusion it is that the Scottish Government need to work with teachers to ensure education plans reflect the science and virus containment."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies