Education review expands but no plans to report ahead of 2021 election

Scottish Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Beatrice Wishart has criticised the announcement by the Education Secretary that an OECD review of Scottish education will not report at all before next year's Scottish Parliament election.

In September 2020, John Swinney confirmed he would be “very happy” to discuss the possibility of producing an interim report with the OECD. However, there was no mention of such a report in today's announcement. The OECD’s review into Curriculum for Excellence is due to be published in June 2021.

Ms Wishart said:

"The government must not shy away from its record on education, including slipping down the international rankings and ignoring all the warnings their exams policy was going to deliver a crushing blow to pupils' ambitions and penalise those from poorer backgrounds most.

"The First Minister said education was her top priority. The public deserves to hear expert opinions before the election on the state of Scottish education to inform the debate.

"Parents and students would be better served by an SNP government that owned up to its mistakes, rather than one keeps kicking the can down the road."