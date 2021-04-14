Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Make Scottish education the best again

By Ryan Cairns, Apr 14, 2021 12:04

Too many young people are being left behind by the pandemic’s disruption to their education.

Even before the pandemic, the SNP presided over a growing attainment gap. Nicola Sturgeon told us to “judge me on education” - and we are.

Liberal Democrats are determined to make Scottish education the best again. That is why I have relentlessly talked about it from day one of the campaign.

Our Education Bounce Back plan commits to a transformational investment in teachers and young people. We will:

  • Work with teachers to raise literacy and numeracy standards.
  • Expand in-class support for children who need it to help them reach their full potential.
  • Guarantee a job for every trained teacher in order to cut class sizes.

Education cannot wait. To help every young person to reach their potential, we cannot afford to go back to the old arguments. 

That is why Liberal Democrats will put the recovery first for education. 

 

