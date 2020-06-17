Edinburgh MSPs rally to save the Zoo

A cross-party group of local Edinburgh MSPs have today written to the First Minister calling on her to support the safe re-opening of Edinburgh Zoo as part of the phase 2 easing of lockdown restrictions.

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, Conservative MSP Ruth Davidson, Green MSP Andy Wightman and Labour MSP Daniel Johnson have appealed to the government to protect hundreds of jobs at the zoo and allow it to recommence commercial operations as other visitors attractions, such as Jupiter Art Land, have already done.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"The closure of Edinburgh zoo would devastating for the community and for the hundreds of families of those who lost their jobs.

"Edinburgh Zoo has been a staple in the city since 1913. It's of immeasurable cultural and conservation value.

"The zoo has proved it can open to the public in a safe and cautious fashion. I implore the First Minister to save it from collapse."

Daniel Johnson MSP added:

“As lockdown measures are due to be eased from this week, it is only right that Edinburgh Zoo is allowed to reopen in the safest way possible.

“The Scottish Government has a responsibility not to let Edinburgh Zoo and the network of supply chain jobs that rely on it, go to the wall.”

Ruth Davidson MSP commented: