Edinburgh Lib Dems select former Royal Marine to fight Edinburgh Central for Holyrood 2021

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following a poll of members in the constituency, Bruce Wilson has been selected as the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for the Edinburgh Central seat in 2021. 

The former Royal Marine who now works in Edinburgh's financial sector was also a candidate in last year's General Election in Edinburgh North and Leith covering much of Edinburgh Central Holyrood boundaries.  

Originally from Highland Perthshire, he and his wife have called Edinburgh home since 2013. Bruce is eager to ensure everyone gets the public services they deserve. Having seen the impact of pollution first hand he is focused on both local environmentalism and global sustainability. 

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for Edinburgh Central, Bruce Wilson, said:  

"I'm delighted to have been selected to stand for the Scottish Liberal Democrats in Edinburgh Central.  

"As one of the most marginal constituencies in Scotland, Central has been failed by both the SNP and Conservatives who are more consumed by the tug of war than the issues at stake.  

"It is time for a change. The city has been rocked by the virus crisis and the looming threat of job losses has left people anxious.  

"Liberal Democrats will fight to protect jobs and public services, invest in education and childcare and back a green covid recovery."  

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP added: 

"Bruce Wilson is an energetic, enthusiastic and compassionate candidate. He would make an excellent MSP for the people of Edinburgh Central.  

"He cares deeply about the community and getting businesses and local services back on their feet after this gruelling lockdown. 

"Liberal Democrats are intent on ensuring a fair, green and prosperous recovery from the virus crisis. Bruce is one of the people to make that happen." 

