Ed Davey: "Both of Scotland’s governments must have a needle sharp focus on recovery"

Speaking on his first visit to Scotland as the newly elected Liberal Democrat Leader, Ed Davey has today highlighted the acute pressure facing businesses across the country and stressed the need for both of Scotland's government's to have a "needle sharp" focus on recovery from the virus crisis.

Ed Davey said:

“The virus crisis has put businesses and families under acute pressure and with the prospect of a second wave it’s not clear when that is going to ease up. Both of Scotland’s governments must have a needle sharp focus on recovery.

“I’ve been travelling across the country listening to the challenges people have faced during covid and talking about the most important issues to them - health, education and the economy.

“People aren’t talking about constitutional bickerings every day, they’re talking about how to get normal life back on track.

“Communities the length and breadth of Scotland can’t afford for SNP ministers to be distracted by independence. People need to trust that tackling the pandemic and putting the country back together is their singular focus.”