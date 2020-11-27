Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

DVSA breaching travel laws

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today called on the Transport Secretary to “hammer home” to the DVSA that they should not be dispatching driving examiners from their usual centres in level four areas to conduct tests in other areas of Scotland, after staff contacted the party to raise concerns over the practice. 

All driving tests are suspended in areas that move into protection level 4. Concerns raised by DVSA staff include: 

  • Driving Examiners being told they are essential workers so will be redeployed to a lower tier area if they live or work in level 4. 
  • Driving Examiners being told that if they live in level 4 areas they can still conduct LGV tests. 

The Scottish Government’s current guidance states that if you live in a Level 4 local authority area you must remain within that area unless you have a reasonable excuse and keep journeys within the area to an absolute minimum. There is no exception for driving test examiners. 

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Carole Ford said: 

“There are no tests taking place in level four areas because of the high rate of infection in those areas. Examiners are also not permitted to take their pupils to a lower level to carry out the test.  It is therefore extraordinary that these examiners are being ordered to work in lower-level areas risking taking the virus with them. 

“In highland and island areas, where the prevalence of the virus is low and there are no resident examiners it may be appropriate for some staff to travel in to conduct tests, but it should absolutely not be happening in level 4 areas.” 

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: 

“Driving examiners are being asked to put both themselves and their clients at risk. 

“The DVSA are wrong if they think it is acceptable to send staff from a level 4 area into a level 2 or 3 area. 

“The Transport Secretary needs to hammer home to the DVSA what the rules are and provide reassurances to staff that they will not be pressurised to put themselves at risk any longer.” 

The driving test centres which fall under Level 4 restrictions are: 

· Baillieston DTC 

· Shieldhall DTC 

· Anniesland DTC 

· GTG/Glasgow LGV 

· Ritchies 

· Bishopbriggs DTC 

· Paisley DTC 

· Dumbarton DBC 

· Airdrie DTC 

· Hamilton DTC 

· Lanark DTC 

· East Kilbride DTC 

· Stirling DTC 

· Kilmarnock LGV 

· Cumnock DTC 

· Ayr DTC 

· Girvan DTC 

· Livingston DTC 

