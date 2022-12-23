Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence still on the road

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly has today revealed that dozens
of drivers with 12 points or more on their record are still behind the wheel on Scotland’s
roads as she called for an examination of whether persistent offenders are being properly
dealt with.

A freedom of information request submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats to the DVLA
reveals that:


• 181,225 drivers in Scotland currently have points on their licence.
• 73 drivers currently still on the road have 12 or more points on their licence.
• The highest number of points held by a single (still eligible) driver is 23.


Commenting on the figures, Ms Reilly said:


“There are dozens of drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on
Scotland’s roads.
“As winter weather sets in and people set off on long journeys to see family this festive
period, it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.
“For some of these drivers there may be mitigating factors which justify them clinging on to
their right to drive but racking up 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of
repeatedly putting others at risk.
“Part of the problem is that this Scottish Government has completely failed to provide viable
alternatives to private cars across vast swathes of Scotland.
“The UK and Scottish Governments should examine whether the right systems are in place
to put the brakes on problem drivers. They should also invest in speedy, convenient and
environmentally friendly rail and bus services so that alternatives to private cars are
available for all.”

