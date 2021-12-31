Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence still on the road

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly has today revealed that almost 180 drivers with 12 points or more on their record are still behind the wheel on Scotland’s roads as she called for an examination of whether persistent offenders are being properly dealt with.

Freedom of information requests submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats to the DVLA reveal that:

  • 189,327 drivers in Scotland currently have points on their licence.
  • 180 drivers currently still on the road have 12 or more points on their licence.
  • The highest number of points held by a single (still eligible) driver is 23.

Commenting on the figures, Ms Reilly said:

“There are 180 drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on Scotland’s roads. For the safety of everyone driving home for Christmas it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“It’s possible that there are mitigating factors in some cases which justify these drivers hanging on to their right to drive. However, 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of reckless driving, which could put the driver and others at risk. 

“As our roads get icy, and nights are longer, I would like to suggest to everyone, not just to bad drivers, where possible, use public transport rather than a personal car. It helps the environment and keeps everyone safe.

“The UK and Scottish Governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.”

