Drive-through testing centre opens at Edinburgh Airport

Commenting on the opening of a drive-through coronavirus testing centre for key workers at Edinburgh Airport, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The opening of the Edinburgh Airport testing centre will mean more NHS workers and other staff can be tested, enabling them to get back to work and support those who need it most.

“I'm delighted that Edinburgh Airport have been able to support this initiative and I hope that these efforts can be rapidly scaled up to test as many of those who need it as possible.

"Throughout all of this I have been blown away by the commitment and dedication of everyone in our NHS to giving everyone the highest possible standard of care.”