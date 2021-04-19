Douglas Ross promises himself a £1,300 tax cut

Alistair Carmichael MP has today criticised the Scottish Conservatives for including in their manifesto a "Ross rebate" that will leave the Scottish Conservative leader personally better off by more than £1,300.

The Conservative manifesto tax proposals will mean they will raise the higher rate threshold for income tax from £43,663 in Scotland to £50,270. These proposals will give Douglas Ross a personal £1,321 tax cut.

Scot Lib Dem campaign chair Alistair Carmichael said:

“It is the wrong priority for Scottish Conservative MSPs to give a tax cut to each other. Each Conservative MSP will save £1,321 under their own proposals.

“Douglas Ross is promoting a Ross Rebate for himself at a time when we know the health service is struggling to cope with the crisis.

“The Conservatives have offered NHS workers a paltry 1% pay rise. But Douglas Ross will get an increase of double that just by his own tax proposal. This doesn’t even include the additional salary he will get for being both an MSP, an MP and a referee.

“Tax cuts for high earners should not be the priority as we put recovery first.”

