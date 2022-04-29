Douglas Ross previously championed parking levy that he now opposes

Responding to reports in the Daily Record that Douglas Ross previously championed a workplace parking levy for Moray council workers, a scheme he now opposes, Scot Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said:

"Douglas Ross was against same sex marriage, now he says he has changed his mind.

"Douglas Ross thought the Prime Minister should resign, now he doesn't

"Now it emerges that as a councillor, he used to champion the same parking levy that he now rages against.

"If you don't like his principles, don't worry, he has others."