Douglas Ross hiding under the duvet from Boris Johnson

Responding to the embargoed trail of Douglas Ross' speech to the Scottish Conservative conference, Willie Rennie MSP said:

"What kind of leader spends the first day of his own conference hiding under the duvet from Boris Johnson? Douglas Ross now claims he backs the Prime Minister but he won't be seen in public with him.

"The Prime Minister has been the perfect boogeyman for Nicola Sturgeon's nationalists and vice versa. Both their parties are stale and tired.

"While they cling on to one another for dear life, Scottish Liberal Democrats will get on with setting out a progressive plan for tackling the cost-of-living crisis with an oil and gas windfall tax, a green energy industrial revolution and an end to Conservative national insurance rises."