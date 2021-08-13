Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Double by-election wins for Highland Liberal Democrats

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, has congratulated newly elected councillors Jill Tilt and Colin Aitken for their by-election victories in the Highlands.

Councillor Jill Tilt won in Wick and East Caithness, while Colin Aitken was victorious in Inverness West. The wards were vacated due to two Independent councillors standing down from the Highland Council.

The Liberal Democrat group on Highland Council now stands at 11 councillors.

Jamie Stone MP said:

“Both Jill and Colin are to be congratulated for two splendid results. I have no doubt that they will make a very significant contribution to public representation and will be exceptionally strong voices for their communities on the Highland Council.

“On a wider note, these results are clear indicators of the beginning of a sea change in Scottish politics. Liberalism is alive and well.”

Jill Tilt said:

“I'm delighted to have been elected Councillor for Wick and  East Caithness, and am looking forward to working with the team in Caithness.  I have had huge support from so many people and am looking forward to playing my part.

“Obviously the roads in the county are a major issue, and signage really needs to be addressed.  There is a problem with the maternity service and mental health has been a huge problem exacerbated by the covid crisis. These are just a few of the issues that need addressing.

Colin Aitken said:

“This a fantastic result for the Highland Liberal Democrats - it shows we’re a strong force here in the Highlands. I'm delighted to get to work on the Council as a strong voice for both Inverness West and young people across the region."

ENDS

