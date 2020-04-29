Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Domestic abuse disclosure appeals shed light on scale of problem behind closed doors

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on new BBC reports that show requests made to Police Scotland, under the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse, have risen by a "troubling" 18%, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

“This troubling rise in the number of appeals for information about a partner’s history of abuse hints at the scale of the problem behind closed doors.

"The lockdown has put many people in a precarious and pressured situation. The Scottish Government need to ensure that vulnerable people know that the police and support services are still here and ready to help. There also need to be guarantees that there is sufficient capacity in safe spaces for those who need to leave home.”

 

