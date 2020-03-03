Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Domestic abuse bill needs strengthened to support all survivors

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Government’s publication of the Domestic Abuse Bill, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

“Survivors have been left waiting far too long, with millions of people having experienced domestic abuse since the Conservatives first promised this legislation almost three years ago. I’m glad the Government has therefore finally brought back the Domestic Abuse Bill.

“Liberal Democrats will now work to get this badly-needed legislation into law as soon as possible, while also strengthening it to support all survivors of domestic abuse.

“That includes recognising in law the trauma suffered by children who witness domestic abuse at home, and adding specific protections for migrant women, so that fears over their immigration status do not prevent them from coming forward to report violence or abuse.”

