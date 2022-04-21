Disability benefits up to £135 lower after SNP fail to use full powers

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP today said disabled people are paying the price of the SNP/Green Government’s failure to use the full powers of devolution after it was revealed how their asking the DWP to run systems is hitting the value of disability benefits.

As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, new Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis shows:

Disability benefits in Scotland are increasing by as little as 75p per week.

Disability benefits are up to £135.20 lower this year than they could have been had the SNP/Green Government completed the devolution of powers.

The SNP/Green Government has an agency agreement with the Department for Work & Pensions that still sees the DWP run disability benefits for Scotland - more than seven years after the Smith Commission paved the way for devolution.

It means that at this critical moment in the cost of living crisis, with the OBR now expecting inflation to reach 9% later this year, disability benefits in Scotland are only going up 3.1%.

Willie Rennie MSP said:

“People with disabilities often have equipment such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters which gobble up electricity. With fuel prices soaring, those people face real hardship. The decision to only raise disability benefits by 3.1% will push more people into poverty.

“We have called for the UK Government to raise disability benefits but it is not good enough for the SNP/Green government to say it has to move with the UK Government on this.

“People were promised a better system seven years ago, yet Scottish ministers continue to ask the DWP to run the system because the Scottish Government is still not ready. That is a huge failure by the Scottish Government to use the full powers of devolution.”