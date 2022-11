Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain said:

“Liberal Democrats have spent months calling for guarantees that both pensions and social security will rise in line with inflation.

"The Scottish Government must now immediately confirm that devolved benefits will rise in-line with the rest of the UK, ensuring that people are protected from the scourge of inflation.

"Nicola Sturgeon needs to have a laser focus on making life better for those who are struggling in Scotland."