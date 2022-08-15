Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Desperate Green minister won’t rule out exporting landfill waste to England

Scottish Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur has today questioned the practicality of the Scottish Government’s planned landfill ban after Green minister Lorna Slater repeatedly passed up opportunities to confirm that waste would not simply be shipped to England to be landfilled there. 

A ban on landfill was originally scheduled to come into force in 2021, however this pledge has been hit by a series of delays and is now scheduled to come into force in 2025. 

In response to a parliamentary question from Mr McArthur, Circular economy minister Lorna Slater admitted “there may be temporary under-capacity of residual waste treatment in Scotland in 2025, when the ban on landfilling biodegradable municipal waste comes into force” and noted that the government’s recent report said that “export is one of the short-term options for the treatment of residual waste in order to bridge the expected capacity gap”. 

The Scottish Government’s Waste Market Survey previously warned that exporting “will result in significant economic costs to Scotland”, give rise to additional haulage emissions, as well as bring forward the date by which landfills in Northern England reach capacity. 

Liam McArthur said: 

“The Scottish Government originally said they would ban landfill by 2021. It turns out that their promise was total rubbish. 

“Even with the target date pushed back to 2025, it is looking suspiciously like the government will only be able to achieve this goal by shipping waste down the road to landfill in England or abroad. 

“It’s frustrating that when pressed for details of their plans for the future of Scotland’s waste disposal, the minister responds with vague platitudes and a depressing lack of detail. 

“Carting lorryloads of garbage just beyond Berwick is even worse for the environment than landfilling it here because of the emissions generated by these journeys. I’m surprised that a so-called green minister cannot see that. 

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are demanding better. The Scottish Government need to deliver the long overdue landfill ban and deposit return scheme, and get serious about cleaning up our natural environment.” 

