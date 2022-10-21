Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Deny Truss the £115k a year taxpayer dividend offered to ex-PMs, say Lib Dems

Posted by Media Team

Liz Truss, the shortest serving Prime Minister in British political history, should not be entitled to the £115k a year taxpayer dividend which former Prime Ministers are able to claim, the Liberal Democrats have said today. 

Former Prime Ministers are able to claim a sum of money from the taxpayer to fund office costs, under the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA). The ability to access this sum - currently set at £115k a year - lasts for life.

That means that over the next decade, Truss will be able to claim a maximum total of £1.15 million from the taxpayer, presuming the £115k limit stays fixed. That sum of money could fund almost 4,000 ambulance trips or nearly 30,000 GP appointments. 

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine commented:

“Liz Truss will forever be known as the fifty-day Prime Minister. There is no way that she should be permitted to access the same £115k a year for life fund as her recent predecessors - all of whom served for well over two years. 

“To make matters worse, Truss’s legacy is an economic disaster - for which the Conservatives are making taxpayers foot the bill. For Truss to walk off into the sunset with a potential six figure dividend, while leaving the British public to suffer, would be unconscionable. 

“This huge potential payout will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the millions of people struggling with spiralling bills and eye-watering mortgage rate rises thanks to the Conservatives’ economic mismanagement.”

