Delays to vaccine programme being snuck out

Responding to reports that the timeline for over 50s to get booster vaccinations has been pushed back from October to mid-November, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The Scottish Government are sneaking out changes to the vaccination program under the radar. We know that caseloads are still far too high so there can be no excuses for these delays. The Health Secretary needs to tell the public what steps he will take to speed up this rollout.

"I am concerned that we have seen errors creeping into the vaccination programme.

"Elderly constituents are being told they need to travel out of town to get jabbed and there seems to be a lack of joined up thinking in not delivering flu jabs at the same time

"Last winter we were facing an unprecedented pandemic. There can be no such excuses for the Health Secretary this time around.”