Delayed discharges putting pressure on the NHS

Responding to new statistics showing there were 690 people in hospital experiencing delayed discharge at the end of April because of "health and social care reasons", Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"It has been five years since the SNP's own deadline to eradicate delayed discharges. No one wants to be stuck in hospital when they are well enough to return home or be cared for in the community. These avoidable delays are harmful to patients and add to the pressure on the NHS.

"It's why we need a step change in social care in this new Parliament. That means new national care standards that you can depend on and improved pay, conditions and careers so that the workforce stands ready."