Deadline to avert rail strikes passes with no deal struck

Responding to the deadline passing for a deal to be struck between ScotRail and the RMT union and this morning's Good Morning Scotland interview with ScotRail Operations Director David Simpson in which he revealed that if strikes go ahead, just two rail routes will run during the COP26 conference, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly said:

"The Government appear to just be accepting a situation in which Scots won’t be able to use a train while a global conference on reducing emissions is taking place.

"That's embarrassing and it shows the complete contempt with which the government treats hardworking people in every corner of Scotland. If these strikes go ahead the minister responsible should be typing out his resignation.

"The travelling public have now had six months of reduced services on the railways, it’s not like this has come out of the blue.

“Scotland risks looking like a laughing stock in the eyes of the world. It's time for the government to hammer out a deal that gets the trains running."