Davey: Independence is Brexit 2.0

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has today used an address to the party's virtual spring conference to criticise the Conservatives and SNP and warn that independence would be Brexit 2.0

Ed Davey said:

"Brexit is already the disaster we said it would be - with huge costs for business.

"From the record increase in red tape hitting our exporters to the loss of the Erasmus scheme, Boris Johnson’s Conservative Government’s response to the worst economic downturn in 300 years is - to make it more difficult to trade. More difficult to do business. More difficult to keep your job. The Tories seem determined to make us smaller, poorer and more isolated...

"As we come out of the pandemic, I want to see a green recovery with high skilled, high wage jobs for people in every corner of the UK. I want to see our world leading industries flourishing with hundreds of thousands of good jobs.

"That will never happen under Boris Johnson’s cruel and incompetent Conservative Government, whose budget this week threatens to cut off the recovery before it has even got started, letting down small businesses and allowing far too many people to fall through the cracks.

"Nor will it happen under a hapless SNP government who would impose independence – Brexit 2.0.

"Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first. The SNP want to break-up first.

"Liberal Democrats have plans to recover the health and jobs of the Scottish people, SNP plans would harm the NHS and hit jobs across Scotland."

